Three-day ‘Food Expo Plus’ from Feb 10

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) is going to organize a three-day ‘Food Expo Plus’ from February 10, 2023. This was stated by PFA Additional Director General (Technical) Ahad Dogar while talking to business community here at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Saturday. The LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Chaudhry Zafar Mahmood, PFA Additional DG (Operations) Asif Ali Dogar and LCCI Executive Committee members also spoke on the occasion.

Ahad Dogr said that food court, entertainment, traditional cuisine and a ‘Best CEO Conference’ would also be part of the expo. He said that the food industry, processing sector, producers, exporters and importers would set up their stalls. The international delegate and ambassadors of different countries would visit the expo. Ahad Dogar said that the prime objective of this expo was to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and food export promotion. The Additional DG said that Punjab Food Authority checked vehicles at entry-exit points of Lahore district. The adulteration of milk in each district was checked on a daily basis. He said that the demand for milk was high but its production was very low due to which there was a high risk of adulteration.

He said that main function of food authority is to check the quality. He said that the quality of milk could not be maintained without feasibility. He said that the authority had collected door-to-door 15,000 samples in different districts last month with the help of university students.