Anti-polio drive arrangements reviewed

The Deputy Commissioner Larkana Ms. Rabiya Siyal along-with Assistant Commissioner Larkana and District Health Officer Larkana on Saturday visited the various villages of Larkana Bakrani Taluka and Dokri Taluka of Larkana district in order to monitor the seven-day National Polio Eradication Campaign, which started from Monday in Larkana District.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner was briefed that the officials of the Health Department with the assistance of WHO, and UNICEF, setup 880 teams, who were visiting door to door to administer Oral Polio Drops along-with Vitamin-A to 0-5 years old children in the Larkana district. The DC Larkana urged upon the parents, Teachers, representative of NGOs and the members of the community that they should come forward to play their role in success of the 7-Day Anti Polio National Eradication Campaign which is being started from January 16 upto January 25, 2023, in the district, so that no any child 0-5 years may be deprived from Oral Polio Drops.