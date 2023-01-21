Tanya Hussain shares BTS pictures from ‘Muqaddar Ka Sitara’ set

The BTS pictures from ‘Muqaddar ka Sitara’ set, shared by showbiz starlet Tanya Hussain, are viral on social media.

On Thursday, Hussain shared a two-picture gallery from the sets of her on-air drama serial on the photo and video sharing application. “Ramsha smiling after successfully trapping Faizan,” she wrote in the caption with a flower sticker.

For the unversed, her caption was in reference to the latest episode 32 of the play where she got married to the main protagonist, Faizan, essayed by Arez Ahmed. The episode aired hours before she shared the Instagram post.

It should be mentioned here that Hussain plays the character of Ramsha, the love interest and now-wife of Faizan in the show.

About ‘Muqaddar ka Sitara’, the daily serial is headlined by A-list actors Fatima Effendi, Arez Ahmed and Inayat Khan, while the ensemble supporting cast includes Tanya Hussain, Babar Ali, Nadia Khan, Salma Hassan, Sajeer Uddin, Laiba Khan, Rimha Ahmed, and Shaista Jabeen.

The play – written by Sadia Akhter and directed by Saqib Zafar Khan – targets the burning question of society, “Is Marriage the Solution for Every Problem?”

It airs daily at 7pm only on ARY Digital.