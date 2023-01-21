Former AJK President Sardar Anwar Khan laid to rest

Former President Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Major General (R) Sardar Anwar Khan was laid to eternal rest with full state honour after his funeral prayers were held at Rawalpindi Race Course Ground on Friday. He was passed away yesterday after brief illness. The Azad Jammu and Kashmir police force and Pakistan Army presented guard of honor to his funeral before burial while funeral prayer was attended by Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, Acting President Chaudhry Anwarul Haque, Chief Justice Justice AJK Raja Saeed Akram Khan besides other leaders, his relatives and friends. The AJK Prime Minister laid a floral wreath on the grave of the deceased and prayed for the elevation of his ranks. He said that the deceased was a strong voice of the state, his professional services on the military front were unparalleled. The AJK PM said that the services of late Sardar Anwar Khan for the state and its people would be remembered for a long time in the annals of Kashmir history. “Sardar Anwar Khan made himself a national leader by his personality and principles and his actions”, the PM said. Deputy Speaker Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Muhammad Riaz, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Sardar Imtiaz Shaheen, Political Advisor Sardar Iftikhar and others were present on the occasion.