Post-poll gimmicks

Dissatisfaction with the local government (LG) elections in Karachi is growing, with the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leading the campaign, followed by the Jamaat-i-Islami, which has reservations about the results of some seats, and both leading parties seeking the intervention of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Amazingly, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has already stained the ECP for “flawed delimitation of constituencies”.

The scenario necessitates that the two key participants, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the ECP, take the initiative, as both are accused of stealing the popular mandate in the Karachi LG polls through the use of force, pressure, and intimidation. Even though independent observers like the Free and Fair Election Network praised the government for holding the elections in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions peacefully and generally orderly, they also cast doubt on the results, alleging that major political parties rigged the vote because of the delay in declaring the results.

Social media is circulating videos showing election officials stamping ballots, but the veracity of these videos hasn’t been put to the test. Although the voting process was peaceful, there have been clashes in the days thereafter between the activists of the competing parties, and in this context, PTI members have also been detained. Many post-election difficulties are caused by flaws in the legal system that oversees elections, which must be fixed through extensive talks between all politicians for electoral reforms. Elections ensure the stability and continuity of a democratic process, and if they do not produce political stability, the process of democratisation and public confidence in democracy’s capacity to enhance the social and economic well-being of the populace will both continue to deteriorate.

According to the current results, the PPP holds the majority of seats in the city, while JI is a strong second, and the PTI is in third place. Karachi’s next mayor will come from an alliance of two of the city’s top three parties. In this sense, notwithstanding their differences in terms of national politics, the three parties-the PPP, JI, and PTI-must put their differences aside for Karachi’s sake and work to improve this metropolis. Though the task is hard to come by, for the sake of the quality of life, the parties should join hands, a mandate by the city’s citizens must come to an accord, and the mayoralty should be a strong office that can handle all these significant issues. *