Adnan Raza Mir all set to enter the showbiz industry

Adnan Raza Mir, the younger son of the famous senior actor and producer of the Pakistani showbiz industry, Asif Raza Mir, will soon make his debut in the industry. After Asif Raza Mir’s son, Ahad Raza Mir, who has worked in international projects including Pakistan, now Adnan Raza Mir will also be seen on the television screen soon. Adnan will begin his television career with the special drama ‘Fairy Tale’ during Ramadan. Hamza Sohail and Sahar Khan will play the main roles in the drama while Adnan Raza Mir will be seen alongside them both. If this drama is a hit, it will definitely be a perfect launch pad for Adnan. It should be remembered that the Raza Mir family is popular in the showbiz industry internationally, including Pakistan.