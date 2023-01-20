Digital headcount

The first digital census is currently being conducted, and it is hoped that the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics will complete it on schedule. Transparency in the process is essential, and after accepting the outcome, a conversation about birth control should follow. Populations and people are only a political concern for us. Instead, the startling census numbers from 2017-which all portend disastrous times for future generations-became a political issue for regions and ethnic and linguistic groups.

In the discussions that followed, birth control was never a contentious issue. After the release of the World Population Prospects 2019 by the United Nations Population Division, which predicts that Pakistan will be among the nine countries responsible for the projected growth of the global population by half by 2050, Pakistan’s population is once again in the spotlight of the international community.

India, Nigeria, the Congo, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Indonesia, Egypt, and the United States make up the remaining eight nations. The world population is expected to increase from its current level of eight billion people to 9.7 billion by the year 2050, or after 27 years. Several nations have not made progress in birth control, despite extensive research and attempts on a worldwide scale. Pakistan moved up to the fifth spot on the list of nations with larger populations between 1990 and 2019, making it one of the nations that saw double growth. India will surpass China to become the most populated nation by 2027.

According to the UN report, Pakistan’s population is 217 million, which is 12 million more than the previous census figures from 2017. Fertility rates, life expectancy at birth, and worldwide migration trends are driving expansion. The rising birth rate poses a significant challenge to long-term development. In Pakistan, there are many taboos surrounding birth control conversations, the most prominent of which is religion. The government has never made a genuine attempt to engage religious circles in addition to social and economic circles in order to make the population a contentious issue. The budget allocations demonstrate the government’s lack of sincerity. The Punjab budget for 2019-2020 included a pittance of Rs5 billion for the Population Welfare Department, which would be spent on salaries and the upkeep of existing infrastructure. Mother Nature’s ability to produce goods and feed people is limited. The events that occurred as a result of disregard for nature’s norms have already provided us with lessons. If the birth rate is not controlled, nature’s deadly weapons, such as famine, malnutrition, riots, and epidemics, will take their toll. *