USAID expedites animal feed distribution among flood-affected farmers

The USAID’s Economic Recovery and Development Activity (USAID-ERDA) and Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperative Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has expedited the process of distribution of animal feed packages in the flood-affected districts of Dera Ismail Khan and Tank.

USAID-ERDA and Livestock and Dairy Development Department (Extension) started the distribution of animal feed packages among the flood-affected livestock 5,000 farmers in Dera Ismail Khan and Tank districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a news release here Thursday.

The devastation caused by unprecedented floods in Pakistan has triggered a global outpouring of compassion as the international community is pledging assistance to mitigate human suffering. The flood has damaged fodder crops and other animal feed resources and large number of livestock have been severely affected and or lost due to shortage of feed and medicines.

According to USAID-ERDA Senior Agriculture Specialist, Zia Ur Rehman, USAID-ERDA is distributing 5,000 animal feed packages amongst the flood-affected livestock farmers in Dera Ismail Khan and Tank. Each package contains 80 kg of animal compound feed, 200 kg of maize silage, 60 kg of wheat straw, and 3 kg of minerals and vitamin supplements, which will suffice for feeding of one large animal for 20-30 days. He added that “Livestock is an important source of livelihood for these communities. Their animals are not getting nutritious feed due to shortage of fodder which is threatening health and lives of the animals. USAID’s Economic Recovery and Development Activity has started the activity of distribution of animal feed packages to save the valuable assets of the farmer. “60,000 large and small ruminants will also be de-wormed and vaccinated against Lumpy skin disease (LSD), Foot and mouth disease (FMD), and Peste des Petits ruminants (PPR), soon after the completion of the distribution process of animal feed”, he added.

Dr. Muhammad Anwar, District Director Livestock, Dera Ismail Khan said, “the flood has a devastating effect on livestock in D.I. Khan, where thousands of animals died while the surviving animals are facing severe shortage of fodder which is affecting their health and the fear is that the number of animal casualties might go up to an alarming level if they are not provided enough nutritious feed. It is important to immediately support the affected farmers by providing them feed for their livestock, until they can restore their agriculture and get next season’s fodder crop for their livestock”.

Dr. Gauhar, Team Lead Livestock, ERDA said, that the overall aim of the agricultural component of USAID-ERDA was to support agriculture and agriculture infrastructure and livestock. He said, the USAID-ERDA will be spending 2.77 million USD on flood relief package.

Tariq Mehmood, ADC Dera Ismail Khan told media that the region was badly affected due to flood, but the rains and floods during this season were more intense as compare to the previous years. In Dera Ismail Khan district, number of farmers have lost their livelihood and dozens of houses have also been reduced to rubble ‘, he added.

He also thanked USAID’s Economic Recovery and Development for their quick response and support to the needed assistance. The Additional Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan, District Director Livestock Dera Ismail Khan, district director Livestock Dera Ismail Khan and USAID-ERDA team distributed animal feed packages amongst the farmers in Dera Ismail Khan and Tank district.