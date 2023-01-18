Peeru’s Café opens second branch in Lahore, celebrates Pakistan’s cultural and cuisine

Peeru’s Café’s second branch is now open on the rooftop of CSD Shopping Mall, Cavalry Ground in Lahore. It is a one-of-a-kind experiential performing arts cafe, nurturing Pakistan’s art and culinary traditions, all under one roof.

The cafe is the brainchild of the Rafi Peer family, who have dedicated their lives to promoting art, celebrating Pakistan’s diverse culture, and nurturing a culture of edutainment through festivals, puppet shows, dance, and music. Indeed, the Rafi Peer legacy, spanning some 50 years, has also seen the family conceive and execute cross-cultural mega events across the world, around these themes, projecting Pakistan’s true face: of harmony, tolerance and diversity.

Peeru’s Café in Cavalry Ground is designed as a space where food meets art. Combining great Pakistani food with live music all week, all under a canopy of vibrant art as created by the late Faizan Peerzada, paying tribute to his artistic legacy.

“We have brought the Peeru’s Café experience to the center of Lahore, as a space for all generations to come and enjoy the artistic diversity that our country has to offer, while sharing a meal with family and friends. Indeed, there are generations of Lahoris who grew up with our festivals and we hope, with our new café, we bring that same cultural flavour to our new generations, celebrating Pakistan’s rich heritage.” said Saadaan Peerzada, Co-owner and Curator at Peeru’s Cafe.

From the artistic décor, to the weekly musical roster, and the addition of their signature puppet show every Sunday, Peeru’s Café has something for everyone.

Peeru’s Cafe is now open at Green Acres, Raiwind Road, and CSD Shopping Mall, Cavalry Ground, Lah.