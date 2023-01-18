Pakistan Tobacco Company recognised as top employer in Pakistan

Recognizing the organisation’s dedication to A Better Tomorrow™ through excellent HR policies and people practices, Top Employers Institute has announced Pakistan Tobacco Company (PTC) as a Top Employer in Pakistan for 2023.

The Top Employers Institute programme certifies organisations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Wellbeing and more.

PTC has been certified as a Top Employer by the reputed Top Employers institute and it ranks in the top 25% of top employers in the benchmark group, based on its overall score of 95.68%. The company’s top 3 scores were in the Develop, Shape and Unite categories with scores of 99.43%, 98.33% and 96.73%, respectively.

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink says: “Exceptional times bring out the best in people and organisations and we have witnessed this in our Top Employers Certification Programme this year: exceptional performance from the certified Top Employers 2023. These employers have always shown that they care for the development and well-being of their people. By doing so, they collectively enrich the world of work. We are proud to announce and celebrate this year’s group of leading people-oriented employers: the Top Employers 2023.”

While commenting on the achievement, Ali Akbar, PTC’s Managing Director, said that ensuring equal opportunity, favourable work environment and wellbeing for every individual attached to PTC is at the core of our mission and achieving that mission means incorporating it into everything we do, and into every relationship we build. Progress towards the ultimate goal of increased productivity can only be achieved if employees find a healthier workplace environment where they feel acknowledged, appreciated and supported, he added.

Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognising excellence in People Practices. The programme has certified and recognised 2,053 Top Employers in 121 countries/regions across five continents. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 9.5 million employees globally.