Ayeza’s lavish birthday celebration with Danish Taimoor

The pictures of the lavish birthday celebrations of showbiz diva Ayeza Khan with her husband Danish Taimoor are viral on social media.

‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’ actor rang in her birthday this year with her husband, Danish Taimoor in Burj Khalifa, Dubai. Khan shared the pictures from the intimate celebration on the photo and video sharing application.

“Birthday 2023,” she wrote in the caption of the two picture gallery with a hands heart emoji. The clicks see the two dressed to the tee as the handsome hunk feeds the scrumptious-looking birthday cake to his better half.

‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ star also shared stunning clicks on his Instagram feed with the sweetest birthday wish for Khan. “Happy birthday sweetheart.. More power to you,” he penned with a red heart.

The viral pictures were showered with love and also received numerous birthday wishes from the millions of fans of the power couple as well as the entertainment fraternity on the gram.

Moreover, her co-stars Imran Abbas, Nadia Hussain, Sami Khan, Farhan Malhi and others also shared the sweetest birthday stories for the celeb.

To note, Ayeza Khan tied the knot with the handsome hunk Danish Taimoor back in 2014 and the couple has two children – Hoorain, 7, and Rayan, 5.