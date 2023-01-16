Portraying Muslims/Pakistanis as foes in Bollywood incorrect: Sanam Saeed

Sanam Saeed, Pakistani actress, has said that it was completely incorrect to portray Muslims and Pakistanis as India s foes in Bollywood films. Sanam Saeed discussed the substance of Bollywood movies and the restrictions on artists in both countries in a brief interview with the Indian website “Barot.” She claimed that she had barely ever seen a Bollywood movie in which Muslims and Pakistanis were depicted in favourable light or as allies of India. According to Sanam Saeed, Muslims are merely individuals who put mascara in their eyes, don a prayer hat and hang green clothing as an alternative to praying. She disliked the derogatory portrayals of Muslims and Pakistanis as adversaries of India in bollywood.