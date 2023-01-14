‘Tár’ — Cate Blanchett dazzles as monstrous maestro

The genius of Todd Field’s superb Tár comes from the way the film-making echoes the treacherously seductive and mercurial nature of its central character. Lydia Tár is a dazzling talent: a world-class conductor and composer with a towering ego to match her formidable professional reputation. She describes herself, in a rare, entirely insincere moment of self-deprecation, as “a U-haul lesbian”, but in fact she is one half of a Berlin Philharmonic power couple: her partner is the lead violinist, Sharon Goodnow. Tár is magnificent. At the same time she’s a monster, a capricious narcissist who charms a series of young women, all rising stars in classical music, who subsequently find their careers stymied when they fly too close to the blistering heat of her self-regard. Field brings a slippery complexity to proceedings. Is Tár the slow-motion car crash of a cancellation? The crash and burn of hubristic ambition? A supernatural thriller? A Shakespearean tragedy about a powerful individual driven to the brink of madness by the niggling attrition of guilt? There’s also a mean-spirited crackle of humour here and there.