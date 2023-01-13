PTI issues show-cause notices to absent MPAs

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has issued show-cause notices to two members of Punjab Assembly, who were absent during Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s vote of confidence in the provincial legislature on Wednesday night, a private TV channel reported. The ruling party in the province initiated action against the members who deviated from the party policy, issuing show-cause notices to two MPAs – Momina Waheed and Faisal Farooq Cheema – who were absent during the vote of confidence in the Punjab Assembly.

Following weeks of political turbulence in Punjab, Chief Minister Elahi proved his majority in the provincial assembly, winning the much-hyped vote of confidence amid ruckus and opposition’s boycott in the early hours of Thursday. The vote of confidence that commenced after midnight concluded with the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and PTI coalition showing majority in the provincial legislature with the support of 186 lawmakers – the minimum number of votes required to win the trust vote.

On January 14 (Saturday), the two lawmakers will appear in person before the party chairman, Imran Khan, and may face action under Article 63 (A). The notice issued by the party said that you as a member of parliament deviated from the clear policy of PTI, despite clear instructions.