Punjab outrightly rejected negative politics of PML-N: Elahi

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi chaired a consultative meeting in which Speaker Punjab Assembly Muhammad Sabtain Khan, Provincial Minister Raja Basharat and MNA Hussain Elahi attended.The present political scenario came under discussion along with overall political situation and future strategy was reviewed during the meeting.The Assembly Members were paid rich tributes for reposing their trust on CM Parvez Elahi in the Punjab Assembly.The Chief Minister while talking on the occasion stated that the Governor Punjab by withdrawing de-notification order endorsed our point of view.CM maintained that the vote of confidence proceedings will be effective due to withdrawal of notification by Governor Punjab.CM denounced that Rana Sanaullah is making a nefarious attempt to distort facts and mislead the nation adding that Rana Sanaullah is making an interpretation of judicial verdict of his own liking. Rana Sanaullah and his leadership are adept in making lies and have no credibility among the masses. Rana Sanaullah and Atta Tarar faced a humiliating defeat in Punjab and those aspiring to take control of Punjab government had to flee during night. CM stated that Allah Almighty bestowed on them success and we will clinch success in future as well.

The negative politics of PML-N was outrightly rejected by the people of Punjab and all the conspiracies being hatched by their leadership were discarded by the masses. Those trying to hold the reins of Punjab Assembly will keep on repenting and sobbing.CM vowed to continue serving the people of Punjab. Speaker Punjab Assembly Muhammad Sabtain Khan said that the Punjab Assembly completed the vote of confidence proceedings according to the constitution and law. Provincial Minister Raja Basharat said that the Governor of Punjab accepted the legal position of vote of confidence and withdrew denotification order. The Governor’s counsel declared the Punjab Assembly proceedings constitutional and lawful. Rana Sanaullah is making a false propaganda to overcome his depression and as a face-saving. Social and a political personality Akbar Khan and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi chaired a meeting at his office to review the law and order situation in the province. ACS (home) Capt. (r) Asadullah Khan, IG Police Aamir Zulfiqar and Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti attended the meeting.

The CM appreciated the improvement in the general law and order situation in the province adding that all resources were being provided to protect the life and property of the people. The safety of the people was a priority, he stressed and directed that indiscriminate action should be continued against criminals. Crackdown should be done indiscriminately against elements displaying arms, he said. Indiscriminate action should be taken on arms display and the law prohibiting the display of weapons should be strictly implemented. Action should be taken against such elements regardless of political affiliation, he added.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has termed Imran Khan the greatest and most honest leader after Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Imran Khan’s lieutenants have played an exemplary role and no party will find a leader like Imran Khan. Imran Khan has all the qualities of a leader and his vision is very broad. Imran Khan will not let Pakistan fall. Under the leadership of Imran Khan, Pakistan will continue to sail ahead without the oars. Imran Khan has dreamed of a new Pakistan and we will make it a success. Meanwhile, PML-N is habitual in horse trading. Imran Khan’s companions have proved that they are not for sale. Alongside this, I am carrying forward the vision of Imran Khan and restricted the thieves to their houses.

While addressing the House after taking the vote of confidence from the Punjab Assembly, the CM thanked Imran Khan, PTI, PML-Q, Majlis Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen, independent MPA Bilal Waraich and lawyers for their full trust. I salute the courage, bravery and self-respect of the MPAs as they have decided according to their conscience without taking into account any pressure and greed, he maintained. From the day first, I have been saying that there is no need to panic but our opponents have panicked and are lying down after their defeat, he added. They are beggars as Shehbaz Sharif boasts to arrange money by begging. In fact, Shehbaz Sharif, being the prime minister, has made the country a laughing stock by beseeching the world community. They are not worthy of the followers of the legacy of Quaid-e-Azam, he asserted and regretted that when PML-N and members of the Sharif family are caught, they portray sickness and become normal and healthy after leaving Pakistan.

The CM deplored that the federal government has doubled the inflation while the prices of flour have sky-rocketed. He said that the PML-N members had been making a boastful noise for the past month; even the accused of the Model Town tragedy was also sitting here. The PML-N members had brought a bridal procession from Islamabad but their palanquin was emptied here and the same was the fate of their cravings, he added. The PML-N has turned into a corner party of Raiwind. The faces of PML-N members turned black and they went back to lying down, the CM said.

The CM asserted that the PML-N did not even spare the poor governor and his respect was also compromised. Defeat should be accepted with courage but there is no respect for PML-N. They should be brave and accept defeat, he advised and noted that PML-N has rightly received a surprise.

The CM announced that so much work will be done in the constituencies that the name of PML-N will altogether disappear. Thousands of jobs are being given by the provincial government and the Ehsaas Program will also be advanced, he announced and added that the alliance between PTI and PML-Q is invincible and would remain so. God willing, we would continue to jointly serve the people under the leadership of Imran Khan, he concluded.

On the order of Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, another tehsil was added to Gujar Khan tehsil of Rawalpindi as he has given in-principle approval to grant tehsil status to Daultala.

Provincial Minister Raja Basharat, Amjad Mahmood Chaudhary, Ch Sajid Mehmood and Javed Kausar called on CM at his office on Thursday. The CM gave the notification to them. The parliamentarians thanked CM for the announcement and Ch Sajid Mehmood said that a long-standing demand has been met and the CM has won the hearts of the people of the area.

The CM said that this would ensure sustainable development while creating new job opportunities and the standard of basic facilities will also improve.Nadeem Qureshi was also present.