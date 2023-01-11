AR Rahman congratulates team ‘RRR’ for win at Golden Globes

After bagging its first Golden Globes Award, team “RRR” receives congratulatory messages from AR Rahman, Chiranjeevi.

Song “Natu Natu” from “RRR” won the Golden Globes Awards in the category of Best Original Song. After this historic win AR Rahman, taking it to his Twitter handle, congratulated the team.

He wrote, “Incredible… Paradigm shift. Congrats Keeravani Garu from all Indians and your fans! Congrats @ssrajamouli Garu and the whole RRR team!”

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi Konidela also penned down a congratulatory note for the entire team on unlocking such a big achievement. He wrote: “What a Phenomenal, Historic Achievement!!!! Golden Globes Best Original Song – Motion Picture Award to @mmkeeravaani garu!! Take a Bow! Heartiest Congratulations Team @RRRMovie & @ssrajamouli!! India is proud of you! #Naatu Naatu.” “RRR” is a Telugu film which not only gained tremendous recognition nationally but also internationally. The film earned around INR 1200 crore from all across the globe.

Rajamouli’s magnum opus “RRR” is available on digital platforms. Apart from Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the film also features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran in vital roles.