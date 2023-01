Famous actor Majid Jahangir passed away.

His collarbone was fractured after falling from the bed at home a month ago.

He had respiratory issues too. He was undergoing treatment at Bahria Orchard Hospital.

According to his son, he will be laid to rest in Karachi.

The 80s star gained fame through Shoaib Mansoor and Anwar Maqsood’s super hit serial Fifty Fifty.