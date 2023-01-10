Christopher Jayaweera the driving force behind PC Hotel culinary team

Chef Christopher Jayaweera is currently serving as the Executive Chef at Pearl-Continental Hotel, Lahore. He is the driving force behind the culinary team. Exposure to various cultures, familiarity with multi-cultural flavours and his love for cooking has brought him to Lahore. He combines his passion for creativity with his incredible skill to create memorable events and menus for our clients. Spanning over a 25-year of professional hospitality experience in five-star hotels in UAE and Sri Lanka, Jayaweera has spent five years at Hilton International Colombo, where he was the Head Chef of Al Noukhaza Sea Food Restaurant. Christopher’s philosophy is to make every experience unforgettable. He loves the range of food options available in Pakistan. He says his culinary philosophy is to create authentic food that represents who you are and where you are. Passionate about learning, he takes influence from distinct cultures when he travels.