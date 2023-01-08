New Zealand’s injured Matt Henry out of ODIs in Pakistan and India

WELLINGTON: New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry has been sidelined from the upcoming ODIs in Pakistan and India with an abdominal strain. He will return home with the other members of the Test squad who are not in the white-ball mix. New Zealand are yet to name a replacement for Henry. Henry’s absence could potentially open up a spot for uncapped bowling allrounder Henry Shipley who has been in excellent form in domestic cricket over the past two years for Canterbury. “It has been tough playing ten days essentially out of the last 12 [in Karachi] and that being full days with no weather breaks,” head coach Gary Stead said. “So when you’ve been in the field for eight sessions in each Test match, I guess there is natural wear and tear on players.” Henry joins Kyle Jamieson and Adam Milne on the sidelines. Earlier this week, Milne had been withdrawn from the squad for the ODI series in both Pakistan and India. Stead revealed that Milne is nursing a side issue and isn’t ready for international cricket. “He has a little bit of a side issue and for Adam it’s about finding confidence in himself that he can let go fully and that’s what we are trying to help him with,” Stead said. “He just doesn’t feel that he’s ready for international cricket at this stage and we agree with him.”