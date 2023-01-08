Govt to install three solar plants in Punjab

Minister for Power Division Khurram Dastgir on Sunday said government is planning to install three solar power plants with a 1200MW capacity project in Layyah, Muzaffargarh, and Trimmu. In a statement, he said Federal Cabinet has already approved a framework to generate solar power instead of using costly imported fuels for power generation. He said by completing these projects, the consumers will be able to use inexpensive electricity. This is the vision and commitment of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to facilitate poverty-stricken people of the country on a priority basis. The Minister said all new energy projects will be based on wind, solar, hydel, and nuclear as the price of solar and wind energy is around 50-60 percent less than that of other fuels. He said the government has also approved power subsidies for farmers to provide them with electricity on the affordable rate of thirteen rupees per unit. It is pertinent to mention that National Solar Energy Initiative has already been launched by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.