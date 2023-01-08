Geneva pledges

A delegation, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is in Geneva to present the case of Pakistan’s flood victims to the international community at the Climate Resilient Pakistan Conference today. Pakistan anticipates clear progress toward the formation of a fund through which $16.26 billion will be transferred from the international community to Pakistan. The federal government has completed the conference’s format, which will be co-hosted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Pakistan has nothing new to tell the world about the devastation caused by the recent monsoon flooding, and the floods inundated one-third of Pakistan. Pakistan needs $6.78 billion in one year for flood-affected districts, more than $6.17 billion in the next three years, and $3 billion over five years in long-term help. According to the framework, Pakistan’s total flood losses have been assessed at $15.32 billion, with the flood affecting 94 districts across four provinces and 33 million people. Eight million of them became homeless, and 1,700 died as a result of climate-related events.

The fulfillment of international aid pledges is just the start of a long and difficult journey; time is running out to restore Pakistan. The international community must move quickly to assist Pakistan in its attempts to recover and rebuild. The Geneva Conference is a symbol of our shared humanity and charity, as well as a source of hope for all people and countries that may confront catastrophic calamities in the future. Flooding may occur again in Pakistani areas where the water has not yet receded by July 2023. Pakistan is plagued not only by floods but also by regular weather extremes.

However, it should not suffer from bogus assistance pledges because the world’s industrialized countries have caused more climate change, whose costs cannot be borne by developing countries, such as Pakistan. Friends like China, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar have generously provided assistance in the rehabilitation work during this tough time. Western countries, like the United States and the United Kingdom, have also shown their support for us in response to the UN secretary general’s request, although the funds received thus far may be insufficient. Pakistan is expecting to receive the committed dollars during the Geneva summit. The government must ensure that donations and finances received from within and outside the government, as well as from non-governmental organisations, are used transparently, with no evidence of fraud or misappropriation. *