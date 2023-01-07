Djokovic outclasses Shapovalov in Adelaide to set up Medvedev semi-final

ADELAIDE: Novak Djokovic will face the biggest test of his Australian Open preparations in a blockbuster semi-final with former world number one Daniil Medvedev after the Serbian beat Denis Shapovalov 6-3 6-4 at the Adelaide International 1 on Friday. Djokovic has been well received on his return to Australia following his deportation on the eve of the Grand Slam last year for not being vaccinated against COVID-19 and the 35-year-old delighted fans by comfortably going up a set and a break. Canada’s world number 18 Shapovalov raised his game to draw level at 3-3 in the second set but surrendered his serve after a wayward shot and a double fault as Djokovic surged ahead 5-4 before closing out the quarter-final clash on serve. Top seed Djokovic has won his previous three meetings with Medvedev, who last beat him in the 2021 U.S. Open final. Third seed Medvedev earlier advanced with a 6-3 6-3 win over compatriot Karen Khachanov in their first tour meeting since 2019 to improve his record against him to 3-1. Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka knocked out the last remaining Australian in the ATP 250 event as he beat qualifier Alexei Popyrin 7-6(4) 6-7(8) 6-2 to set up a semi-final clash with Sebastian Korda, seeking a first win over the American. Korda faced sixth seed Jannik Sinner after straight-sets wins over Andy Murray and Roberto Bautista Agut and the world number 33 was unstoppable again in his 7-5 6-1 victory over the Italian who struggled with a hip issue.