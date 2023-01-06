Selectors name three uncapped players in Pakistan squad for New Zealand ODI series

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board interim selection committee, led by former all-rounder Shahid Afridi, on Thursday included three uncapped players in a 16-member national squad named for a three-match ODI series to be played against New Zealand in Karachi from Dec 09 to 13. Uncapped batsman Tayyab Tahir and wrist spinner Usama Mir have been named in the squad after they produced stellar performances in the recently concluded Pakistan Cup. Kamran Ghulam, who is part of the Test squad, has also been included in the ODI side for the first time. Tahir, 29, has a promising List A record, averaging 43.95 in 49 matches with three hundreds and 15 fifties. Tahir had a successful Pakistan Cup when he won the player of the final award for his match-winning 71. He was also adjudged the best batsman of the Pakistan Cup after scoring 573 runs. Tahir had also shown consistent form in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy by scoring 708 runs at an average of 59 with four centuries and a half-century. Likewise, Usama was named the best bowler of the Pakistan Cup after picking up 28 wickets, following his 10 wickets in four matches in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. Kamran was fourth on the list of scorers in the Pakistan Cup with 435 runs from just six innings, averaging 145 and striking at 101.16. The PCB had in October announced the schedule of New Zealand’s dual tours of Pakistan comprising two Tests, eight (ODIs and five T20s. The first leg of the tour began on Dec 27 and will continue till Jan 13 while the second round of the tour will be held from April 13 to May 7.

“We had limited ODI cricket last year. And this year we are scheduled to play 11 ODIs before we participate in the Asia Cup, followed by the World Cup in conditions that will be familiar to us,” interim chief selector Afridi said in the press statement. “So, we aim to make optimum use of these 11 ODIs by providing opportunities to our consistent performers that will enable us to select the best available players for the two important tournaments,” he added.

Regular vice-captain Shadab Khan is a notable absentee in the squad, having suffered a finger injury during his stint with the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League. Spinner Abrar Ahmed is also not in the squad. Abrar has been impressive with the red ball since making a stunning debut against England last month. There is no Shaheen Shah Afridi, though, with him given further time to recover completely after consulting with a medical panel. Batsmen Shan Masood, Haris Sohail and Fakhar Zaman, meanwhile, make comebacks to the ODI squad. Masood last played ODIs in 2019 while Sohail has not featured in the fifty-over format since 2020. Fast bowler Haris Rauf, who was injured during the first Test against England in Rawalpindi, has regained complete fitness and has been named in the line-up. “We have decided to recall experienced Haris Sohail and Shan Masood as we believe the two lads still have plenty to offer to Pakistan cricket,” Afridi said. “We have not only rewarded Tayyab Tahir and Usama Mir for their outstanding performances in our domestic events, they have also been identified as future prospects. These four players, along with Kamran Ghulam, have good knowledge of our conditions and have the talent and potential to excel at the highest level,” Afridi maintained.

The chief selector said he was pleased that Fakhar Zaman and Haris Rauf had regained complete fitness. “And though we will miss Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi in this series, their absence will provide Mohammad Wasim Junior, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usama Mir to step up and demonstrate what they are actually capable of,” Afridi added. Mohammad Rizwan keeps his place in the ODI side, with Afridi clarifying he was Pakistan’s first choice white-ball wicketkeeper. There is no other wicketkeeper in the squad.

Squad: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Imamul Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Agha, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir.