Octavia mourns death of Sonya Eddy

Octavia Spencer is mourning the loss of a friend. The Hidden Figures star paid tribute to late General Hospital actress Sonya Eddy, following her death on Dec. 1 9 at age 55. “My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night,” Spencer wrote Dec. 20 on Instagram . “The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her. My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!” Eddy’s death was also confirmed by her business partner Tyler Ford, who said in a statement to E! News, “It with the heaviest heart that I have to announce the sudden passing of my business partner, creative soulmate, and best friend Sonya Eddy.” Ford added, “She left an indelible imprint in every person that she touched, through the screen and off. In honor of her memory contributions can be made to The Foundation of the National Student Nurses’ Association Inc.” Eddy had acted in General Hospital since 2006 as nurse Epiphany Johnson and also had stints in Those Who Can’t and Fresh Off the Boat, Frank Valentini, General Hospital’s executive producer, also confirmed news of Sonya’s passing, adding he was “heartbroken about the loss of the incredible @sonyaeddy.” “I truly loved her, not only as an actress, but as a friend,” Valentini tweeted on Dec. 20. “The lights in the hub of the nurse’s station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set.