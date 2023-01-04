Ratna tries to stop Naseeruddin Shah from making controversial comments

Actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah are known to voice their opinions quite candidly on a variety of topics. Naseeruddin’s opinions have also landed him in trouble quite a few times and now his wife and actor Ratna has revealed that she tries to stop him from making such statements. Ratna who is doing the promotional rounds for her next film Kutch Express, said in a recent interview that she indeed stops her husband from voicing his opinions that might get him into trouble. “Aaj ke zamaane mein koi aa kar khada ho jayega ghar par humaare, pathar daalne. Anyways, it has become so difficult to get work, there are so many reasons for not getting work these days. So, one has to be sensible… but not scared, if that is possible,” she said in the interview with Siddharth Kannan. Ratna was quick to point out that the there is a sense of fear which works when these opinions come to light but there has to be someone to point out the wrongdoings as well. “Darr lagta hai, but kya karein, agar duniya mein jo galat ho raha hai usko koi point out nahi karega, toh vo sudhrega kaise? We are not foolhardy, abhi tak toh naiyaa doobi nahi hai, aage dekhenge kya hoga,” she concluded. Naseeruddin Shah will be next seen in Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s thriller Kuttey. The film stars Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Konkona Sensharma, Radhika Madan, and Shardul Bhardwaj. Ratna will be next seen in Kutch Express, which will mark her first lead role in Gujarati cinema.