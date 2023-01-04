Fighting on economic, terror fronts

The fact that the National Security Committee (NSC) is convening for the second time in four days indicates that the situation is extraordinary, warranting considerable debate and equally strict measures. Faced with economic and terrorism concerns, the NSC has adopted concrete measures to cope with the current wave of terrorism and to revitalise the country’s deteriorating economy, which will assist the country in overcoming these two big and fundamental issues. The NSC conference closed with a pledge that a “zero tolerance” policy against terrorism would be implemented, and that no country would be allowed to utilise Pakistan as a safe haven for terrorists attacking its territory.

The Pakistan army will give concrete deterrence inorder to create an enabling climate, and terrorists will be combated with full state power. In this regard, it was also resolved that the federal and provincial governments would lead this fight, that the anti-terrorism departments’ effectiveness would be improved, and that the provincial apex committees would be reconstituted.

Economic security is central to the concept of national security. Without economic self-sufficiency, there is a strain on national autonomy. Apart from putting an end to terrorism, the NSC determined that imports would be balanced and illegal currency transfers would be prohibited in light of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s briefing. The common man, particularly the middle class, is in trouble. Special emphasis should be placed on increasing agricultural production and the manufacturing sector in order to ensure food security, alternatives to imported goods, and job opportunities.

In terms of terrorism, the military forces and law enforcement authorities are well aware of the nature of the problem and are on the hunt for terrorists everywhere. Terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan are attacking security forces’ convoys, checkpoints, and stations on a daily basis, which the security forces are resisting. Unfortunately, terrorists continue targeting Pakistan from their safe havens in Afghanistan, despite the Taliban government’s agreement that no one would be permitted to use Afghan territory against Pakistan. The National Security Committee correctly stated that economic self-sufficiency is required for national independence. As a result, national defense and a thriving economy are mutually exclusive. The committee’s decisions are required to be executed literally and ethically so that the country becomes a haven of tranquillity and peace. *