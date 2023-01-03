ICCI invites Pakistani diaspora to explore JVs and investment in Pakistan

The United Kingdom (UK) and the United States of America (USA) are major trading partners of Pakistan and the country wants to further strengthen its trade and economic ties with these countries to achieve beneficial outcomes for its economy. This was said by Acting President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Faad Waheed while addressing a delegation of Pakistani-origin politicians and the business community from the UK and USA that visited ICCI under the leadership of Imran Hussain, Member UK Parliament and Shadow Minister Employments. Faad Waheed said that Pakistan-UK bilateral trade is currently around £ 2.9 billion and Pakistan-USA bilateral trade is around US$ 10.5 billion, which is still below its actual potential. More serious efforts are needed to further improve Pakistan’s trade with UK and USA, he added. He said that the Pakistani diaspora in UK and USA should play a more effective role in further enhancing the trade and investment relations of Pakistan with these important markets.