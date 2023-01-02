IMARAT presents dazzling New Year’s light and fireworks show

Pakistan’s leading real estate ecosystem, the IMARAT Group welcomed the year 2023 with a series of spectacular events at three of its premier destinations: IMARAT Builders Mall, Florence Galleria, and Amazon Mall.

People of the twin cities were mesmerised seeing a breathtaking light show at Imarat Builders Mall. The group presented a 3D projection mapping extravaganza at Florence Galleria. This cutting-edge technology brought the mall’s facade to life with stunning visuals and immersive storytelling, delighting thousands of viewers – continuing through the end of the year.

Moreover, the New Year was also welcomed with a grand display of fireworks at Amazon Mall with a dazzling fireworks’ show. There was also a New Year’s Countdown and a full family entertainment extravaganza organised at the Mall. “We are thrilled to see so many attendees enjoying these exciting events, brought to you by IMARAT Group. Wrapping up the year with the biggest light show in town, Chairman IMARAT Group stated, “We’re thrilled to see such a huge audience attending our lightshow. It is always a delight to witness the spirit of the New Year in Pakistan, our beloved nation.” He further added, “Starting off this new year, we should vow to work towards the betterment of our homeland. Wishing you all a very happy and prosperous new year.

“We look forward to announcing more exciting events and experiences in the future,” said Group director Graana, Farhan Javed. It is without a doubt that the IMARAT Group has developed an extensive ecosystem under its umbrella, ensuring that the real estate sector, Pakistan’s major driver of economic growth, ranks among the finest around the world.