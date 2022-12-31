3-day training of district master trainers held

CD&EPC Wing of DGHS Pb organized three days training for District Master trainers on Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response. Training was organized with support from UK Health Security Agency & inaugurated by Dr Ilyas Gondal DGHS Pb. Dr Sohail Rana DHQ (HQ), Dr Aamir Mufti DHS (CD&EPC), Dr Saeed Ghuman were also present. Sessions were conducted by provicnial master trainers. The training closing session was graced by Dr Palitha Mahipala WR, WHO along with Dr Jamshaid and Dr Abidi from WHO. The guests appreciated support extended by UK Health Security Agency for this capacity building session on IDSR. Dr Asif of UKHSA and Dr Saeed Ghuman Provincial Advisor UKHSA facilitated the workshop. At closing training completion certificates were given to the participants.