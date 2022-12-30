Best Places in Lahore to Visit on New Year night

The district administration has issued NOCs for fireworks on New Year’s Eve at nine locations throughout the Punjab capital of Lahore.

Ex-PM Imran Khan’s nephew also received permission to hold a fireworks display on the eve. Hasan Niazi Advocate obtained permission for fireworks at his hotel.

The Punjab Food Authority was granted permission to hold the display at Jilani Park. The admin also granted permission for fireworks to US Consulate General Lahore, Bahria Town, Parkview City Housing Society, Central Park Housing Society, Nishat Hotel, and Emporium Mall.

It also issued SOPs for fireworks with the n NOCs; the public must maintain a distance of 300 meters from fireworks displays, and organizations with NOCs will be bound to display digital fireworks and fireworks will burst at a height of one hundred meters. Fire fighting kits must be used and the organizer will be responsible in case of damage to human life and property, the amind added.