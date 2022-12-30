Chinese vice premier holds phone talk with Singaporean deputy PM

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng on Thursday held a phone conversation with Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat over ties. Han said that the high-level cooperation between China and Singapore is developing vigorously, and has become increasingly forward-looking, strategic and exemplary. Not long ago, Han noted, Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in Bangkok, during which they conducted strategic communication on bilateral relations and major international and regional issues, which has provided strategic guidance for the development of China-Singapore relations in the next stage. Noting that the China-Singapore bilateral cooperation mechanism meetings are an important platform for deepening high-level exchanges between the two countries, and are playing a key role in the overall planning for bilateral practical cooperation, Han said China is willing to work with Singapore to make better use of the mechanism meetings, so as to better provide strategic planning and policy guidance for bilateral cooperation, and lift China-Singapore relations to a new level.