Afghan govt assures Pakistan of eliminating terrorist threats

The Taliban interim regime in Afghanistan has assured Pakistan of resolving ‘all issues’, including terrorist threats from Afghan soil, said the Foreign Office on Thursday.

Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, responding to a question during a year-end briefing in Islamabad, said Pakistan has been engaging with Afghan authorities on all matters, including the situation on the border and security of diplomats and missions and the terrorist threat Pakistan faces from militant groups operating from Afghan soil.

She said Pakistan has a natural stake in peace and stability in Afghanistan and would like to continue to engage and find solutions to all matters of concern.

Baloch also urged India to end its suppression in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and desist from supporting terrorist activities inside Pakistan to destabilize the country. She said Pakistan is interested in peace and dialogue and it is up to the Indian authorities to take a responsible position to improve relations. To a question about Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s visits abroad, the spokesperson said these tours are a “demonstration of the international community’s interest to engage with Pakistan” and develop an understanding on a range of issues.

She said Pakistan is interested in expanding and strengthening its relations around the world and added with the enhanced interactions, visits and exchanges, “we can strengthen our friendship, cooperation and dialogue with the international community”.

Replying to another question, the FO spokesperson said Pakistan is grateful to various countries and multilateral financial institutions and organizations for providing humanitarian assistance for the flood-affected people of Pakistan. She said these include Belgium, China, Denmark, the European Union (EU), France, Germany, Greece, Indonesia, Italy, Iran, Jordan, Malaysia, Nepal, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Tajikistan, Turkiye, Turkmenistan, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Uzbekistan as well as some multilateral financial institutions and the United Nations (UN).