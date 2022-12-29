Firdous Jamal appeals to netizens to stop spreading fake news of death

It has been widely reported on social media that veteran Pakistani actor Firdous Jamal has passed away, but this is false news.

The legendary actor’s entire family expressed their outrage and asked internet users to cease spreading rumors about him.

Firdous Jamal himself said that “I am fine and alive Alhamdulillah although I am under treatment”.

If the state has given money to save the life of an artist, why are some haters spreading the news of my death? he added.

“There is a fixed time of death when it comes, it will be alright but yet I am still alive”, he said.

A few days back, Firdous Jamal’s son Bazil Firdous took to his Facebook and wrote:

“Allhumduliah my father is doing well and recovering from a surgery. Please refrain from sharing/posting fake news regarding his health. Please remember him and us in your prayers”.

Few days back, his son Hamza shared the sad news that his father was going for a cancer recovery treatment at the Shaukat Khanum hospital.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Engineer Ameer Muqam presented a cheque for Rs10 million to veteran artist Firdous Jamal on Wednesday for his cancer treatment.