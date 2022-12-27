‘Aasman Bolay Ga’ to release next year

Shoaib Mansoor’s new movie “Aasman Bolay Ga” will release next year.

The upcoming film “Aasman Bolay Ga” will be released in the middle of 2023 in the country and abroad. This film is based on the true events of Pakistan Air Force’s intensive operation “Swift Retort” after the Indian Air Force attack on Balakot.

With this film, Shoaib is making a comeback after 5 years. He has hit films like “Khuda Ke Ley”, “Bol” and “Verna” to his credit.

With the release of “Khuda Ke Liye”, Shoaib Mansoor provided a new perspective to Pakistani cinema. It was a brilliant plot with excellent direction that hit the mark. His next film, “Bol”, was similarly a huge success and marked the screen debut of actress Mahira Khan.

“Verna”, the following film directed by Shoaib and starring Mahira Khan, was captivating and challenging. He is using a statement to link the names of all his films.He revealed his most recent action-adventure, “ABG”, starring Maya Ali and Emmad Irrfani.