Ayeza goes green in latest post

Ayeza Khan is one of the most prolific Pakistani celebrities and frequently becomes the talk of the town with her on-screen performances and off-screen persona. She is a winner in the acting and fashion industry. The “Koi Chand Rakh” has put on heart-winning performances in dramas and movies. Moreover, she has walked the ramp in countless illustrious fashion shows.

She is a brand ambassador for many designer brands too and endorses beauty products.

Ayeza Khan takes social media, especially Instagram, by storm. The pictures of herself, family moments and dramas become a sensation within moments after they are uploaded. With millions of followers, the viral pictures get millions of reactions and heart-warming comments.

Many posts have been praised and liked by celebrities across the border. Recently, she shared a dashing picture of her posing for the camera in a green dress and sunglasses. The “Meray Paas Tum Ho” star uses the to share her political and social views as well.

Ayeza Khan got into a relationship with celebrity heartthrob Danish Taimoor in 2006 before getting married in 2014. The couple has two children together, namely Hoorain and Rayan.

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor have worked in dramas together.