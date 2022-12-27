ECP postpones local government elections in Islamabad

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday postponed the local government elections that were supposed to take place in Islamabad on December 31 following a revision in the union councils of the federal capital,

Following the conclusion of the case’s arguments, a five-member bench had earlier in the day reserved the decision.

The federal government is being represented by former attorney general Ashtar Ausaf, who stated to the court at today’s hearing that Islamabad’s union councils were expanded in response to the city’s population growth.

Sikander Sultan Raja, the chief election commissioner (CEC), then enquired as to whether the census report had been made public.

Ausaf said the bench that the ECP needed to take into consideration the population growth after the census office had informed them of it.

“The Islamabad High Court (IHC) also recognised the increase in population but authorised the Election Commission to take the final decision after listening to the government’s point of view,” Ausaf told the bench.

“In the past, even after the schedule was released, elections were postponed. The Election Commission has to decide according to the constitution and the law,” said Ausaf, adding that the ECP cannot deprive citizens of their fundamental rights.

The lawyer added that ECP must conduct delimitation in Islamabad in light of the new law after the Parliament enacted a bill increasing the number of union councils.

A member of the ECP meanwhile questioned why there had been such a sharp rise in population in the previous six months.

According to the attorney, the government had examined the data from NADRA.

However, CEC Raja said that Islamabad’s constituencies had been divided twice. He also used Punjab as an example, where the exercise had already been performed twice and was currently being performed once more.

“Why did the government not realise at the right time to increase the UCs,” asked CEC Raja. He added that UCs were increased once the election schedule was issued, saying that the government has put the electoral body in a difficult situation.

“If a mistake is made then the commission should provide assistance,” responded Ausaf. However, CEC Raja reminded the counsel that a mistake is made once not again and again.

“In Article 148 of the Constitution, it is written that elections are to be conducted according to the local law. Now, if that law is changed, then what should be done? There should be legislation binding the authorities to hold elections held on time,” remarked CEC.

He also added that the ECP also faced resistance in provinces over the local government elections.