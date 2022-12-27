Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 27 December 2022 is being sold for Rs. 161908 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 188850 per tola in Pakistan today.

Karachi is the central hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 27 December 2022

Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 21K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Gold Rate per Tola Today Rs 188,850 Rs 173,112 Rs 165,244 Rs 141,638 Gold Rate per 10 Gram Today Rs 161,908 Rs 148,415 Rs 141,670 Rs 121,431 Gold Rate per Gram Today Rs 16,191 Rs 14,842 Rs 14,167 Rs 12,143 Gold Rate per Ounce Today Rs 459,004 Rs 420,752 Rs 401,628 Rs 344,253

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

*The prices mentioned above are without implemented taxes.