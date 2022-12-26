Saudi-Tajik Investment Forum kicks off in Dushanbe Dushanbe

Saudi-Tajik Investment Forum kicked off today in the Tajik capital, Dushanbe, in the presence of Saudi Minister of Investment Eng. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, Chairman of the Tajik Investment and State Property Committee Saadi Kadirzadeh, and representatives of the government and private sectors from the two countries, with the participation of major Saudi and Tajik companies.

Al-Falih stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral relations at all levels and contributing to the development process taking place in Tajikistan, highlighting the importance of continuous development of the trade exchange, tourism, agriculture, and clean energy sectors to achieve a positive and sustainable impact for both sides.

He explained that the aspirations and ambitions of Tajikistan are compatible with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which aims to reform and push the Kingdom’s economy to be one of the 15 largest economies in the world by 2030. The minister said, “The Kingdom and Tajikistan have long-standing and solid historical ties, and the year 2022 marks a special anniversary of 30 years of friendship, cooperation, and partnership between the two countries, looking forward to stronger bilateral relations in all fields for many years to come”. During the forum, an agreement was signed between the Federation of Saudi Chambers and the Tajik Chamber of Commerce and Industry to establish the Saudi-Tajik Joint Business Council, in addition to several agreements and memorandums of understanding (MOUs) between the private sector from both sides in various fields.

The forum’s agenda also included presentations on mega projects in the two countries, and dialogue sessions that discussed a range of topics aimed at enabling the private sector to access investment opportunities, linking qualitative investment opportunities with Saudi and Tajik companies, promoting and developing cooperation in various fields, while representatives of the private sector, companies and investors discussed investment opportunities available in the two countries, exchanged experiences, and reviewed aspects of cooperation and investment partnership. Meanwhile, a round table meeting was held, during which the participants discussed expanding the investment partnership between the two countries and their fields, and reviewed qualitative investment opportunities in KSA, emphasizing the promotion of mutual investment exchange through qualitative projects in vital sectors, and emphasizing the continuation of efforts to enable partnership between the private sectors in the two countries and encourage mutual investments and strengthen them in the targeted sectors.