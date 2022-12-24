Blast in Islamabad

For the past eight years, an artificial sense of calm had prevailed over the nation’s capital leading many to revel in having won the war against terrorism at last. While militancy threatened to make the streets run red with innocent blood in bordering areas, life in Islamabad carried in hum-drum, “business as usual” manner. All that was shattered on Friday when Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan dispatched a car packed with explosives to a high-value target in the city.

The suicide bomber detonated an explosive when stopped at a checkpoint; killing one police officer and wounding several others. What could have happened had Constable Adeel Hussain not timely and extremely courageously realised to jump to the front of the line is no hard nut to crack? A big tragedy might have been averted this time, but there’s no knowing when Lady Luck decides to gather its ruffles and leave.

The security of millions cannot, and should not, rely on the presence of mind of ordinary police officers. Here is where the intelligence agencies should come into play. Simply issuing a red alert is not enough. Whatsoever became of our much-talked-about National Action Plan and the marvels of our National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta)?

The clock is ticking as Islamabad continues to dilly-dally on how to put the best foot forward against the Frankenstein howling in its backyard. Either our rulers have lost the plot altogether or they wish to test the patience of their citizens.

As for the Pakistani brethren of the Afghan Taliban and an endless bestowment of olive branches, the state would do well to recognise who they actually are: war-hardened criminals who get a kick out of spilling blood. How could level-headed reasoning work when the other side of the table has already sworn us as infidels, divinely-ordained enemies?

Pakistan has to display a firm hand, if not for the sake of its own sovereignty, for the lives of those standing under its flag. Any complacency would not do anymore. *