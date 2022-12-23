‘Joyland’ bags first Oscar nomination for a Pakistani film

Yet another milestone has been achieved by Pakistan’s debut Cannes feature ‘Joyland’ – bagging a nomination at the prestigious Oscars.

After successfully making waves at the acclaimed Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, the young director Saim Sadiq with his latest feature ‘Joyland’ continues to make the nation proud with the achievement streak.

Adding to the haul, the Cannes winner got nominated in the category of International Feature Film, making it Pakistan’s first submission for a feature film at the Academy Awards.

It is pertinent to mention that ‘Joyland’ had won the ‘jury prize’ in the ‘Un Certain Regard’ category at the Cannes Film festival as well as the ‘Queer Palm’ award. The title triumphed over 13 other nominees to pick up the coveted prize, while it also received a 10-minute-long standing ovation from the festival attendees after the premiere. Moreover, Joyland also brought home the award for ‘Best Film from The Subcontinent’ at the 13th edition of ‘Indian Film Festival of Melbourne’, held in Australia last month.

Celebrating the ‘transgender culture’ of the country, ‘Joyland’ by Saim Sadiq is the “tale of the sexual revolution that sees a patriarchal family yearn for the birth of a baby boy to continue the family line, while their youngest son secretly joins an erotic dance theatre and falls for an ambitious transsexual starlet.”

The title is led by trans actor Alina Khan, while an ensemble cast including Sana Jafri, Ali Junejo, Rasti Farooq, Sarwat Gilani, Sohail Sameer, Salman Peerzada and Sania Saeed played pivotal roles. Malala Yousafzai, the executive producer of Joyland, expressed her joy while congratulating Saim Sadiq for such an achievement.

“I am so, so happy for you and your whole team. Everyone who was on the screen, behind the screen. You guys have done such a tremendous job! It’s a huge honour for me to be a part of this project. It is such an amazing moment for all the artists and for Pakistan,” said Malala. “The team must know everyone’s so proud of them,” she added. Sadiq responded, “Thank you for your work, for playing such an important role. It makes me really proud as well. We make a good team.”

The complete and final list of Oscar nominees is set to be announced on January 24, next year.