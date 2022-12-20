Living in Turkey as an Expat: The Complete Guide

Turkey is among the first places that come to mind for a joyous vacation. People often visit this wonderful country to discover its culture, experience the Mediterranean dream on the luxurious seaside resorts, and recently for health tourism.



Not only taking a vacation for a few weeks but also living in Turkey as an ex-pat is a dream come true for many foreigners.

The differences between vacationing and living in Turkey must be stressed. Certain factors such as livelihood sources, residence, employment, and healthcare should be considered beforehand. Here are some things to know before moving to Turkey.

• A Regular Income: The Key to Living Your Best Life in Turkey

To live in a foreign country such as Turkey, you may want a source of regular income such as a monthly salary or retirement pension.

With a valid work permit in Turkey, you can easily find a job and make a living as a foreigner. If you work in a remote position and obtain your income from a foreign country, you may want to consider that the currency rates may differ between currencies.

To stabilize your lifestyle quality, calculating the cost of living in Turkey and your income regarding the currency rates would prevent unwanted issues.

• Decide On Your New Home: Rentals or Property Ownership?

Before taking an action, deep research on residing in Turkey should come first. The property portals, social media, and websites of trusted real estate companies are the best sources to gather information about residences in Turkey.

Foreigners can easily rent an apartment or decide on buying a property in Turkey. But there are certain differences between renting an apartment and living in your own home.

Property ownership is more sustainable and advantageous than just renting. It provides certain rights to a foreigner such as a residency and citizenship. A foreign property owner and their family can obtain a residence permit in Turkey. They also gain the right to apply for Turkish citizenship after 5 years of residing.

Working with a professional real estate agency in Turkey is essential. In this way, you can invest in the best property on the market and complete all legal and financial transactions smoothly.

• Best Places to Live in Turkey

There are 81 cities in Turkey. Choosing the right one may seem a difficult task, but with comprehensive research it is doable.

Istanbul and the capital Ankara, coastal cities such as Antalya or Muğla, or more cozy cities such as Bursa, Yalova, or Trabzon stand out more than others among foreigners.

Expats from northern countries such as Europeans, Caucasians, and Russians mostly prefer living in warm seaside cities with nearly 300 sunny days in a year. Antalya and its coastal districts Belek, Alanya, and Kalkan; or Muğla’s Bodrum Peninsula and Milas come first in line for ex-pats from northern countries.

Middle Eastern ex-pats mostly choose more cozy and modest cities such as Bursa, Yalova, or Trabzon. Life in these cities is comfortable, joyous, and easy to maintain.

Most of the ex-pats who enjoy a vibrant city lifestyle prefer to live in Istanbul or the capital Ankara. Both stand out as the best cities to live-in in Turkey because of their extensive job opportunities, daily amenities, and social activities.

• What About Healthcare for Expats?

While going on a vacation, traveller’s insurance is more than enough. But when moving to Turkey, purchasing health insurance with affordable monthly fees is the best option.

Foreigners have two insurance options: Universal or Private. Universal insurance is the general healthcare services provided by the government. Private insurance is more comprehensive and also valid in private hospitals.

Foreigners with short or long-term residence permits must have private health insurance. While agreeing on private health insurance, it is important to be aware of what kinds of medical services you can benefit from. The most comprehensive insurance would be the best fit.

Foreigners who obtain Turkish citizenship can benefit from Turkey’s healthcare system freely, which is one of the most significant benefits of living in Turkey.

