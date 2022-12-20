Militants storm police station in S Waziristan

Heavily armed militants stormed a police station in Wana town of South Waziristan district early on Tuesday leaving one police official injured in the attack. One terrorist was also killed during an exchange of fire between the militants, reportedly belonging to the banned TTP, and police officials. The body was transported to the Frontier Corps (FC) camp where it remains under the custody of security forces. Being outgunned and outnumbered, reportedly all police personnel surrendered. The militants then proceeded to loot all weapons and ammunition at the station and fled taking police vehicles. According to police, the attackers numbered between 50 to 60 and were armed with rocket-propelled grenades, machine guns, and other small arms. The militants first attacked the police station with RPGs, hand grenades, and other light weapons. Once the gate was breached, they entered the premises forcing the police officials to surrender. Security forces have reportedly begun preparations for a search operation and have initiated an investigation into the incident. Fear has spread among the locals after the attack.