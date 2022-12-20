PTI, PML-Q to contest upcoming polls jointly

In yet another hard-hitting statement against the former army chief, PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Monday said that General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa was “solely responsible for the country’s prevailing political and economic crises” – including his ouster from power in April this year, a private TV channel reported.

Speaking to foreign correspondents at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, the former premier alleged that Gen (retd) Bajwa was controlling the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He claimed that the former army chief granted NRO – relief in corruption cases – to the incumbent rulers despite his opposition.

The ex-PM claimed that initially, Gen (retd) Bajwa did not oppose his anti-corruption drive to hold culprits accountable “but eventually asked me to focus on the economy and to move away from accountability”.

Commenting Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi’s statement favouring the former army chief, Imran clarified that the PTI and the PML-Q were two independent political parties and hence the latter has its different policy on Gen (retd) Bajwa. “The Punjab chief minister has handed over a summary for the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly to me and I will send this advice to the Punjab Governor on Friday,” he added. He maintained that the PML-Q was an independent party and thus it can hold negotiations with the PML-N.

The former PM said that he could not say to what extent the Americans were involved in the removal of his government. “Hence, I had demanded an inquiry into the cipher,” he said.

Separately in a meeting with PTI Punjab lawmakers, the former prime minister assured them that PML-Q would stand by his party’s decision to dissolve the provincial legislature.

"He (Elahi) stands with the PTI and despite the differences we will contest the upcoming elections together," the former premier said in the huddle. "[The PML-Q senior leader] Moonis Elahi has assured me of the PML-Q's full support; hence, there would be 'dama dam mast qalandar' on coming Friday (December 23)," he added. Commenting on the Punjab CM tirade against the PTI over anti-Bajwa statements, Imran observed that Pervaiz Elahi has a habit of taking pressure, adding that the latter "firmly stands" with the PTI and would dissolve the Punjab Assembly when the PTI decides to do so. "The provincial legislators should not to get confused with the chief minister's statement and hence should not change their narrative," he added.

Earlier, blaming the coalition government for the terrorist attack in Bannu, Imran Khan said the “imported government” has failed to deal with cross-border attacks by “security forces of a ‘friendly’ Afghan government”. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Khan said: “Apart from running our economy to the ground, this imported government has failed to deal with the 50% increase in terrorism in Pakistan with incidents from Chaman to Swat to Lakki Marwat to Bannu.”