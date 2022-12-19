FIA seeks Imran Khan’s inclusion in cypher probe

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday pleaded with Lahore High Court (LHC) to include Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in probe of audio leak on cypher. Submitting its answer, the FIA team said that Imran had been summoned repeatedly and asked to appear before the inquiry team, but he ignored it. Imran Khan is creating hindrances in inquiry, he is deliberately running away from the investigation; the team said. The FIA asked the court to dismiss the petition against Imran Khan’s summons and order him to participate in the cypher inquiry. In the four-page reply, the FIA requested the court to dismiss the petition as it was inadmissible. The agency further requested the court to direct the petitioner to join the inquiry as he was deliberately avoiding the process of law by not joining the inquiry proceedings. Imran Khan’s counsel sought time for submitting arguments in response to the reply filed by the FIA, during the proceedings. He further submitted that the matter should be heard after winter vacations. Subsequently, the court conceded the request and adjourned further hearing, besides extending the interim relief given to the petitioner. The LHC had suspended the operation of the call-up notice issued to PTI chairman Imran Khan by the FIA in the cipher audio leak scandal.