Venus Williams gets wildcard for Australian Open

MELBOURNE: Former World No.1 Venus Williams received a wildcard for the Australian Open 2023, which meant she will make 22nd appearance at the event.

42-year-old Venus Williams first played Australian Open as an 18-year-old back in 1998, which she reached Quarterfinal and lost to her compatriot Lindsay Davenport. “I am very excited to be returning to Melbourne to compete at the Australian Open in January,” Williams said in a statement released by Tennis Australia.

“I’ve been competing in the country for over 20 years now and the Australian community has always supported me wholeheartedly. It will be an honor to play for the fans again and I’m looking forward to making more memories at the tournament this year.” The American reached the final of Australian Open twice in 2003, 2017, and lost to her sister Serena Williams on both occasions. Venus last made an appearance in 2022 US Open, the event where her sister retired. It will be her first appearance at any event since her retirement.