Skin Cycling — the much-needed beauty trend dominating the Internet

Skin cycling trend gone viral from TikTok, it is a four-step night routine procedure.

Finding the perfect skin care could be difficult with so many cosmetic trends and product developments on the market.

Skin cycling is the newest trend to dominate the beauty industry. The three-step procedure asserts that it will improve the effectiveness of your nighttime skincare regimen.

Adopting a skin cycling practice can help keep the skin barrier from being damaged, which is its main advantage. It’s a terrific method to establish a reliable habit that only enhances the functionality of the skin. Who doesn’t appreciate youthful, smooth skin that is naturally glowing?

NIGHT 1: EXFOLIATION — exfoliation is done initially. Exfoliate your skin the first night to give it an instant glow, but also to prepare it for night two. Skin irritation can result from excessive or improper exfoliating.

NIGHT 2: RETINOL — apply retinol to the skin the next night. Because they are one of the most potent substances, retinoids must be a part of your skin cycle regimen. Retinol can cause inflammation when combined with other irritating chemicals or when used excessively. Retinol is advised to be the only exfoliating or resurfacing agent you use in your routine.

NIGHT 3 & 4: RECOVERY — let your skin rest on the third and fourth nights to preserve the moisture barrier. The emphasis should be on moisture and hydration on recovery nights. Use substances like hyaluronic acid, ceramides and glycerin for better results.

Skin cycling enables you to benefit from retinoids and exfoliants without irritating your skin. Skin cycling is a terrific approach to getting started on your skincare journey for people who are confused by all the available products and don’t know where to begin. Skin cycling is beneficial for all skin types. Just a few little adjustments based on your skin type and objectives will do. For instance, try lower-grade retinol if your skin is sensitive or dry.