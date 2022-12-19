Palestinian brothers killed after being hit by Jewish settler’s vehicle

Two Palestinian brothers died Saturday in the occupied West Bank after being deliberately hit by a Jewish settler’s car. Mohammed Mutir and Mohanad Mutair??????? were killed when they were struck by the car at the Zatera crossing south of the West Bank city of Nablus, according to a statement from the Jerusalem Governor’s Office. Zakaria Feyale, head of the Qalandiya Office of the Governorship of Jerusalem, said the brothers were attacked while waiting by the roadside to fix a tire of the vehicle they were riding in, according to the Palestinian official news agency. The brothers were returning home to Qalandiya from Nablus with other family members. Mohammed died at the scene, while Muhenned was seriously hurt and died at a hospital, said Feyale, who noted that the Jewish settler who reportedly intentionally struck the Palestinian brothers fled the scene. Fayala said Mohammed’s body was transferred to a hospital in Nablus, while Mohanad was taken to the Hadassah Hospital before his death was announced.