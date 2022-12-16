Senate felicitates Qatar for successfully hosting FIFA World Cup

The Senate has passed a unanimous resolution to felicitate Qatar, the first-ever Muslim country, for hosting the biggest and the most popular sporting event, Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) World Cup, 2022 on Friday.

Balochistan Awami Party’s Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti presented the resolution in the upper house of parliament in which the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and people were appreciated for the unmatched hospitality, spectator friendliness and excellent services to the visitors to make their experience memorable for lifetime during this mega event.

The resolution said the state of Qatar maintained Islamic traditions and Arabic ethos while fulfilling its international commitments.

The House also condemned all deliberate, malicious and negative propagandas instigated during this successful event against Qatar and its socio-religious norms.

“Pakistanis are proud of the people and state of Qatar as being the first Muslim and Gulf state to successfully hold the world’s biggest sporting competition,” the resolution maintained.

Moreover, the Senate also appreciated the Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani’s address to the First Meeting of World People’s Consultative Assembly held in Bandung, Indonesia, from October 24 to 26.

On this occasion, he highlighted various challenges faced by the world in general and Muslim Ummah in particular.