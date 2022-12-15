Meeting reviews financial support to deserving journalists

Secretary of Information and Culture Department Asif Bilal Lodhi chaired the meeting of the executive committee of the journalist support fund at Alhamra on Thursday to deliberate on the provision of financial support to the deserving journalists suggested by the LPC. Director General Public Relations Department Rao Pervez Akhtar, president of Lahore Press Club Azam Chaudhry, senior journalist Zafar Aheer, Pervez Bashir, and representatives of finance and DGPR departments attended the meeting.

The DGPR gave a briefing to the participants about the journalist support fund and the formation of the executive committee of journalists and added that the Punjab government has allocated this fund to assist journalists’ treatment, and daughters’ marriage and to provide grant-in-aid to the next of kin in case of death. To ensure transparency in the release of funds, an executive committee has been formed under the secretary I&C and Secretary finance; he stated and added that the executive bodies of Lahore Press Club have also been given full representation.