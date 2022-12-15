Paris takes the #1 spot in a ranking of the top 100 cities for 2022

Paris takes the No.1 spot for the second year running in Euromonitor International’s Top 100 City Destinations ranking, produced from a comparison of 57 metrics across six ‘key pillars’ – economic and business performance; tourism performance; tourism infrastructure; tourism policy and attractiveness; health and safety; and sustainability.

The annual report, issued in partnership with data intelligence company Transparent Intelligence, places Dubai second, followed by Amsterdam and Madrid.

The rest of the top ten comprises Rome, London, Munich, Berlin, Barcelona and New York, America’s top-ranked city.

Other notable results include Los Angeles being America’s second-best city, Sydney only managing 32nd, but being ahead of Melbourne and Edinburgh coming 54th, in contrast to Time Out naming it the world’s best city of 2022.

Euromonitor said: ‘The good standing of European destinations in the Index is largely attributable to two important pillars – tourism policy and attractiveness, and tourism infrastructure.’

Nadejda Popova, Senior Project Manager – Services & Payments at Euromonitor, said: ‘The strong rebound of international tourism, following the removal of Covid-19 travel restrictions, the increased interest in value-driven tourism offerings, and consumer preferences for domestic travel and short-haul flights, marked dynamic movements in the ranking in 2022.

‘This allowed the most proactive cities to improve their rank in the health and safety; tourism performance; and tourism policy and attractiveness pillars.

‘Paris has retained the title of the world’s leading city following exceptional performance across the tourism policy and attractiveness; tourism infrastructure; and tourism performance pillars, and was once again crowned the world’s best-performing destination.’

The report also revealed that Dubai takes the leading position in terms of international arrivals by city, with over 12million trips in 2022, almost doubling last year’s performance.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, meanwhile, is the busiest airport in the world in 2022, according to the report.

It added: ‘While 2022 has been a positive year for travel and tourism, the road to full post-pandemic recovery is long, and government support remains critical across all regions.’